Fire

Public funeral to be held for three Halifax-area children who died after house fire

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2025 11:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Community supports family after house fire claims lives of 3 children'
Community supports family after house fire claims lives of 3 children
Three children have passed away following a house fire in Lower Sackville – just outside Halifax. Those close to the family say now is the time to rally around them in support. Ella MacDonald reports.
A public funeral service will be held Tuesday for three Halifax-area children who died after they were pulled from a burning home in Lower Sackville on Jan. 11.

The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Rock Church Halifax for five-year-old Cayson Jermaine Loppie, six-year-old Chloe Margaret Greenough-Steiger, and nine-year-old Alauna Marie Loppie.

RCMP have said a 37-year-old woman and two-year-old child escaped the burning home and were not injured, and a 40-year-old man was rescued by a neighbour.

Firefighters rescued the three other children but they died later in hospital.

The Mounties have said the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.

The Atlantic Funeral Home in Lower Sackville says the funeral service will be streamed online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

