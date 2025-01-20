Public funeral to be held for three Halifax-area children who died after house fire

A public funeral service will be held Tuesday for three Halifax-area children who died after they were pulled from a burning home in Lower Sackville on Jan. 11.
The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Rock Church Halifax for five-year-old Cayson Jermaine Loppie, six-year-old Chloe Margaret Greenough-Steiger, and nine-year-old Alauna Marie Loppie.
RCMP have said a 37-year-old woman and two-year-old child escaped the burning home and were not injured, and a 40-year-old man was rescued by a neighbour.
Firefighters rescued the three other children but they died later in hospital.
The Mounties have said the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.
The Atlantic Funeral Home in Lower Sackville says the funeral service will be streamed online.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.
