Freeland pledges ‘dollar-for-dollar’ tariff retaliation in Liberal leadership launch

Former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland officially launched her campaign for the Liberal Party leadership on Sunday with a speech that touted her as the candidate best positioned to stand up to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking in front of about 200 supporters at the St. Alban’s Boys and Girls Club in Toronto, Freeland highlighted her experience as both foreign and finance minister, and pledged to match Trump’s threatened 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports “dollar-for-dollar” to deliver “the biggest trade blow the United States has ever endured.”

Mark Carney in Richmond, Chrystia Freeland confirms intention to run

“We won’t pick a fight with you. We don’t want a fight with you. But if the fight comes to our door, remember, we love our country just as much as you love yours,” Freeland said, referring to Trump.

“Canada is not for sale and our sovereignty is not negotiable. So if you hit us, we will hit back.”

Freeland led Canada’s delegation during the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to the current Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) during the last Trump administration, a point she cited to burnish her credentials.

So focused was Freeland’s “fight for Canada” message that at points it appeared the University-Rosedale MP was running for election against Trump.

Indeed, it wasn’t until 40 minutes after Freeland took the stage that she mentioned Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — and even then, only in reference to the president-elect.

Business News: Impact of U.S. tariffs on Canada

“He is afraid to fight back against people he admires. Sure he’s happy to dunk on the Liberals on Twitter. But he will never stand up to Donald Trump. He can’t even stand up to Danielle Smith,” Freeland said.

“He will be on the first flight to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. He will bend down and sell us out.”

Freeland’s speech made little reference to her competitors in the race to become Liberal leader, save to challenge them to pledge to run as MPs in the next election even if they fail to secure the party leadership — something she vowed to do.

It also made scant reference to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his plans to step down earlier this month amid cratering popularity.

Freeland split publicly with Trudeau in December, resigning as finance minister the same day she was scheduled to deliver a key economic update.

More candidates come forward in the race to lead the federal Liberals

“As deputy prime minister, I fought back against the prime minister when I knew the time had come to put our country first,” she told supporters.

Poilievre, meanwhile, was already active on social media Sunday working to tie Freeland to Trudeau policies.

“Carbon Tax Chrystia is now pretending she is against a tax she VOTED FOR 43 times,” the Conservative leader wrote.

“As Trudeau’s Finance Minister, she even hiked the carbon tax by 167%.”

How Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is responding to Trump's tariff threats

Freeland has been interrupted a couple more times by Gaza protestors. This thing is going off the rails but Freeland is trying to hold it together by yelling out Are we going to let anyone stop us? Crowd responds with a big NO! https://t.co/aNb877Xs1q — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) January 19, 2025

Freeland’s launch was repeatedly disrupted by protesters, many carrying Palestinian flags or banners referencing Gaza.

Supporters drowned out the demonstrators with chants of “Freeland! Freeland!” but it took nearly 20 minutes for the candidate to get past her initial remarks and into her prepared speech.

Another recent federal minister, Karina Gould, also launched her leadership bid on Sunday, saying she was stepping down as House leader. Gould pledged, if elected, to freeze the federal carbon price but not abolish it.

Speaking to supporters in her hometown of Burlington, Ontario, Gould said Canadians have lost trust in the Liberal party, noting the party must be rebuilt in order for it to be able to keep building the country.

Earlier Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly declared her endorsement for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney in the leadership race.

The deadline for candidates to declare their entry into the Liberal Party leadership race is Thursday.

-With files from the Canadian Press