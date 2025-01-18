Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Politics

‘I’m running’: Freeland links Poilievre to Trump in campaign launch video

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 18, 2025 12:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Chrystia Freeland enters Liberal leadership race: ‘Running to fight for Canada’'
Chrystia Freeland enters Liberal leadership race: ‘Running to fight for Canada’
RELATED: Chrystia Freeland, the former deputy prime minister and finance minister of Canada is now joining the race to become the next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. In a statement shared Friday, Freeland wrote “I’m running to fight for Canada,” with her official campaign launching on Sunday.
Ahead of a planned Sunday launch for her Liberal leadership bid, former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland has unveiled a flashy campaign video that pitches her as an opponent to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

The 80-second video opens with Freeland noting that “Donald Trump doesn’t like me very much,” before touting her as a “tough negotiator” who “won” the last round of trade talks with the U.S.

During Trump’s last administration, Freeland led the Canadian team in negotiations to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

The video goes on to claim federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievere will “bow down to Trump and sell us out.”

“This moment matters,” Freeland says, before confirming “I’m running…  to fight for Canadians.”

Freeland officially signalled her plans to run in a short social media post on Friday and is set to hold a launch event on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Freeland distancing herself from Trudeau’s policies, facing uphill battle in Liberal leader race'
Freeland distancing herself from Trudeau’s policies, facing uphill battle in Liberal leader race

Once one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s closest allies before she resigned from cabinet in December, Freeland is among the highest-profile candidates in the race to replace him, along with former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.

At least 10 Liberal MPs, including Health Minister Mark Holland and former Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, have endorsed her for leader.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, meanwhile, announced his support for Carney on Saturday.

On Friday, Freeland penned an op-ed in the Toronto Star that also focused on a response to Trump’s threat to impose 25 per cent blanket tariffs on Canadian goods.

Freeland warned in the Star piece that, “we must take President Trump at his word” when it comes to threats of economic coercion, and said if he follows through the Canadian “counterpunch must be dollar-for-dollar.”

Click to play video: 'Mark Carney in Richmond, Chrystia Freeland confirms intention to run'
Mark Carney in Richmond, Chrystia Freeland confirms intention to run

 

Freeland, who has served as the member of Parliament for the Toronto riding of University-Rosedale since 2015, was Trudeau’s finance minister for four years.

Her high-profile exit from the portfolio — on the same day she was scheduled to deliver the government’s fall economic statement — came just weeks before Trudeau announced his plans to step down as Liberal Party leader and prime minister.

The Liberal Party will decide on its new leader on March 9.

-With files from Craig Lord

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

