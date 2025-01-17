Stan Pierre named new head coach of Manitoba Bisons football team

Longtime Manitoba Bisons coach Stan Pierre is taking the reins of the university’s football team.

The University of Manitoba officially unveiled Pierre as their football team’s new head coach on Friday.

Pierre has been with the team for nearly three decades and takes over from Brian Dobie after his recent retirement following 29 years as their head man.

“I am honored and thrilled to be named the next head football coach at the University of Manitoba,” Pierre said in a media release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to mentor the young men and women in our program as they strive to achieve their goals in academics and athletics.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pierre first joined the team as a player and was a Canada West all-star in 1991. He became a member of the Bisons coaching staff in 1998 as their linebackers coach. He was named defensive coordinator a year later and added the title of assistant head coach in 2005.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no question that Stan is one of the best football coaches and minds in the country of Canada,” said Dobie. “I consider him to be one of the best friends that I’ve had in my life. When the chips have been down, he’s been an incredible friend above all else.

“Our partnership over three decades has built this program to where it is now. Stan is exactly the leader to continue to move Bisons football upward and forward.”

During his 27 seasons with the Herd, Pierre has helped 23 players make the CFL and two of his other players have gone on to play in the NFL.