Crime

Dauphin business hit with 2nd armed robbery in 2 days: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
Manitoba bill eyes new rules for sale of machetes, swords and other items
The Manitoba government is looking to tighten the rules around the sale of machetes, swords and other long-bladed weapons – Oct 9, 2024
Manitoba RCMP are looking into an armed robbery at a Dauphin, Man., business — the second such incident in two days.

Police said they were called to the Main Street business around 9 p.m. Thursday, and were told by an employee that the suspect was believed to be the same man as the day before. After threatening the employee with a hunting knife and demanding an undisclosed amount of cash, police said, the man took off on foot.

He’s described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

