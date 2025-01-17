Dauphin business hit with 2nd armed robbery in 2 days: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking into an armed robbery at a Dauphin, Man., business — the second such incident in two days.
Police said they were called to the Main Street business around 9 p.m. Thursday, and were told by an employee that the suspect was believed to be the same man as the day before. After threatening the employee with a hunting knife and demanding an undisclosed amount of cash, police said, the man took off on foot.
He’s described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
