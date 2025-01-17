Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

136K B.C. jobs are directly tied to U.S. demands for goods: report

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 2:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New report highlights B.C.’s vital trade relationship with the U.S.'
New report highlights B.C.’s vital trade relationship with the U.S.
As Canada braces for the potential of American trade tariffs, Global News Morning speaks with the Business Council of BC's Jairo Yunis about what's at stake for B.C.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 136,000 B.C. jobs are directly tied to the United States’ demand for goods.

A new report from the Business Council of B.C. (BCBC) highlights the province’s serious economic consequences if U.S. president-elect Donald Trump follows through with his tariff threat.

The report states that the U.S. is B.C.’s biggest trading partner. Between January and November of 2024, the province exported $26.4 billion of goods, mainly through its energy and forestry ministries, it said.

Natural resources, including energy, forestry, metals, agriculture, and fishing products make up 69 per cent of B.C.’s exports to the U.S., the report states.

“The U.S. is B.C.’s largest trading partner, and any disruption in our trading relationship would reverberate through our economy,” said report author and BCBC director of policy, Jairo Yunis.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trade, however, is a two-way street. American consumers and businesses would also face impacts from new tariffs — a critical point we must continue to emphasize. Trade offers no win-lose scenarios, only opportunities for mutual benefit or shared loss.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report calls for unity among provincial and business leaders and for the government to address domestic challenges to attract investment and better position B.C. to counter the negative impact of U.S. tariffs.

Click to play video: 'B.C. ecomony to lose $69 billion if trade tariffs implemented'
B.C. ecomony to lose $69 billion if trade tariffs implemented
Trending Now

On Thursday, B.C.’s finance minister said Trump’s proposed tariffs would have devastating effects on the province’s economy and growth.

Brenda Bailey said at a press conference that tariffs would be “unprecedented in modern times.”

If the tariffs are put in place, it would mean a loss of $69 billion for B.C.’s economy and 124,000 fewer jobs by 2028, Bailey said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bailey also said investment would decline, with corporate profits falling by billions in 2025 and 2026.

The unemployment rate would increase to 6.7 per cent in 2025 and could increase to 7.1 per cent in 2026.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices