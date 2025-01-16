Nova Scotia premier says Trump tariffs threaten thousands of jobs in province

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian products could cost thousands of jobs in the province.

Houston says the proposed tariffs would threaten jobs in the agriculture and fishery sectors as well as in the manufacturing of products such as tires.

Tire giant Michelin operates three plants in Nova Scotia, and Houston says his government has been in discussions with the company as the province looks to protect jobs across its economy.

Houston says he fully supports Ottawa’s Team Canada approach and he will do all he can to reach out to politicians and business leaders he knows in the United States.

He says he will travel to Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12 as part of a mission of Canadian premiers and will also likely do more lobbying at a meeting of U.S. governors on Feb. 20.

According to Nova Scotia government statistics, nearly 70 per cent of the province’s exports from January to September 2024 were to the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.