Crime

Lack of interpreter leads Alberta judge to throw deaf man’s sex charges out of court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
The courthouse in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The courthouse in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News
An Alberta judge has stayed sex charges against a deaf man because the courts couldn’t find an interpreter to help him understand the legal proceedings.

The three charges against 31-year-old Kendal Longclaws of Ermineskin Cree Nation in Maskwacis stemmed from alleged assaults that took place between 2012 and 2016 and in 2021.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Debra Yungwirth says Longclaws was born deaf, is illiterate, does not communicate in a recognized sign language and is “wholly unable” to communicate with court and counsel.

She says in a recent written decision that the accused is entitled to an interpreter under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and proceeding without one would deprive him of his right to a fair trial.

Yungwirth says this is the most drastic remedy a criminal court can order as it permanently stops the prosecution of an accused, but there is “simply no other remedy available.”

Crown prosecutors had said Longclaws’ fitness to stand trial should be assessed before a stay is considered and argued language deprivation syndrome could be classified as a mental disorder.

Language deprivation syndrome (LDS) is a condition that occurs when a child doesn’t have access to language during their critical period of development from birth to five years of age. This can have permanent consequences for a child’s language, cognition, and behavior.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

