Leafs place Tavares on injured reserve

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares is set to miss some time.

The club announced Thursday the veteran centre has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body issue.

Tavares went down awkwardly during a drill at practice Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points across 44 games this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The club is no stranger to key injuries up front in 2024-25. Leafs captain Auston Matthews sat out a combined 15 games earlier in the schedule with an upper-body injury.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto recalled forward Fraser Minten from the American Hockey League in a corresponding move Thursday. The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists in 15 career NHL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.