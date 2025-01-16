Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Poilievre pledges to reverse Liberals’ capital gains tax changes if elected

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 10:36 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Prorogued Parliament leads to questions about capital gains tax changes'
Prorogued Parliament leads to questions about capital gains tax changes
A prorogued Parliament means proposed changes to the capital gains tax are in limbo and might never become law. But that does not necessarily mean taxpayers will be able to avoid paying the increased tax. Jaclyn Kucey explains – Jan 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Thursday promised to reverse the Liberal government’s controversial changes to capital gains taxes if he takes power in the next federal election.

He made the pledge in a post on X, claiming the proposal was “outright insanity” and would cost Canadian jobs.

Capital gains refer to proceeds from the sale of an asset like stock or a piece of property. In the 2024 federal budget, the Liberals proposed to raise the inclusion rate — the portion subject to tax — on the sale of capital gains to two-thirds from one-half for all corporations and many trusts.

Individuals will continue to pay the 50 per cent inclusion rate on capital gains up to $250,000 in a year, but proceeds realized above that threshold will face the higher 66.7 per cent rate.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals billed the changes as a move to promote “tax fairness” and close a loophole that helped the wealthiest Canadians avoid taxes on capital gains.

But some business groups pushed back against the changes as penalizing farmers in the process of succession planning and doctors who incur capital gains as part of their practices.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While Canadians’ primary residences remain exempt from capital gains taxes, those with a secondary property such as a cottage may face the higher inclusion rate in a given year.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan agriculture industry raises concerns over capital gains tax changes'
Saskatchewan agriculture industry raises concerns over capital gains tax changes

The Liberal government never formally passed the capital gains tax changes into law amid a Conservative filibuster in the fall and the prorogation of Parliament at the start of this year. But because the measures were tabled in a notice of ways and means motion last year, the Canada Revenue Agency said it intends to administer the changes according to the Liberal proposal in the upcoming tax season.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

If the legislation is abandoned when Parliament resumes in the spring or after a federal election — the latest one can take place is October — the CRA will cease administering the changes, spurring some confusion for taxpayers preparing their 2024 returns.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce also said earlier this week that Ottawa ought to pre-emptively scrap the capital gains changes to give taxpayers clarity before they file this year.

The capital gains changes were expected to bring in $19.4 billion annually, a key pillar funding other spending plans in the federal budget. The parliamentary budget officer said the actual proceeds from the measures could be billions less than the Liberals expected.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Capital gains changes to bring in billions less than Ottawa expects according to PBO'
Business Matters: Capital gains changes to bring in billions less than Ottawa expects according to PBO
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices