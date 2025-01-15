Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back defensive back Evan Holm

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ busy week continued as general manager Kyle Walters made another significant signing to shore up their defence.

The Bombers re-signed starting defensive back Evan Holm to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday to help solidify their secondary.

The 26-year-old avoided free agency to return for a fourth season with the club after being chosen a West Division all-star in 2023.

Holm started every game at halfback last year, regular season and playoffs included. He set a new career best with a team-leading 85 defensive tackles.

Tyrell Ford and Brandon Alexander are now the only two starters from their secondary that remain unsigned.

The Bombers GM said he expects to be more active in free agency compared to years past when they retained almost all of their starters.

“We’ll augment a piece here or there I think more so than other years where we’ve been very stagnant,” Walters told reporters from the CFL’s annual winter meetings. “And there’s a bunch of variables. We’ve got some money set aside for some pieces still and depending on how those shake down, we’ll have to pivot. So, it’s very fluid once you get to this time of year with allocating funds and how those funds are spent.”

The Bombers also signed Willie Jefferson, Dillon Mitchell, Kyrie Wilson and Shayne Gauthier to new contracts this week.

The Bombers are down to 19 free agents with the free agency period to begin on Feb. 11.