Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back defensive back Evan Holm

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 6:40 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Evan Holm (31) and Adam Bighill (4) celebrate Holm's knock down of the touchdown pass intended for Calgary Stampeders' Rysen John (82) but he is called for pass interference during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, July 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Evan Holm (31) and Adam Bighill (4) celebrate Holm's knock down of the touchdown pass intended for Calgary Stampeders' Rysen John (82) but he is called for pass interference during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, July 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ busy week continued as general manager Kyle Walters made another significant signing to shore up their defence.

The Bombers re-signed starting defensive back Evan Holm to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday to help solidify their secondary.

The 26-year-old avoided free agency to return for a fourth season with the club after being chosen a West Division all-star in 2023.

Holm started every game at halfback last year, regular season and playoffs included. He set a new career best with a team-leading 85 defensive tackles.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tyrell Ford and Brandon Alexander are now the only two starters from their secondary that remain unsigned.

The Bombers GM said he expects to be more active in free agency compared to years past when they retained almost all of their starters.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll augment a piece here or there I think more so than other years where we’ve been very stagnant,” Walters told reporters from the CFL’s annual winter meetings. “And there’s a bunch of variables. We’ve got some money set aside for some pieces still and depending on how those shake down, we’ll have to pivot. So, it’s very fluid once you get to this time of year with allocating funds and how those funds are spent.”

The Bombers also signed Willie Jefferson, Dillon Mitchell, Kyrie Wilson and Shayne Gauthier to new contracts this week.

The Bombers are down to 19 free agents with the free agency period to begin on Feb. 11.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices