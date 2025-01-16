Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Intimate Partner Violence in N.S. and how the RCMP say they’re responding

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP in Nova Scotia expanding resources for intimate partner violence survivors'
RCMP in Nova Scotia expanding resources for intimate partner violence survivors
WATCH: After six fatal cases of intimate partner violence in Nova Scotia since October, many are looking to the government and police for solutions. RCMP say they want victims to know they're not alone and the force is continuing to expand their resources to provide help. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After six fatal cases of intimate partner violence in Nova Scotia since October, many are looking to government and police for solutions.

RCMP say they want victims to know they’re not alone and the force is continuing to expand its resource to provide help.

Sgt. Deepak Prasad, the interim unit commander for the force’s intimate partner violence team, said in an interview Global News it’s important to know that the issue isn’t solely about physical violence.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s emotional violence. It’s coercive control. It’s a whole different variety of things,” he said.

“And when we move to learn more about that, we’re trying to ensure that we provide the right support for our survivors.”

He says other barriers can hold survivors back, including tight finances and province’s housing crunch.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The force is also in the process of hiring two new case coordinators for the Halifax area.

They already have three of these specialized investigators working in the province.

“These positions are there to provide operational oversight, guidance, mentorship and also bring in specializing units when required. So these are supervisor rank positions that are able to provide that guidance and support,” he said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices