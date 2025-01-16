Intimate Partner Violence in N.S. and how the RCMP say they’re responding

Send this page to someone via email

After six fatal cases of intimate partner violence in Nova Scotia since October, many are looking to government and police for solutions.

RCMP say they want victims to know they’re not alone and the force is continuing to expand its resource to provide help.

Sgt. Deepak Prasad, the interim unit commander for the force’s intimate partner violence team, said in an interview Global News it’s important to know that the issue isn’t solely about physical violence.

“It’s emotional violence. It’s coercive control. It’s a whole different variety of things,” he said.

“And when we move to learn more about that, we’re trying to ensure that we provide the right support for our survivors.”

He says other barriers can hold survivors back, including tight finances and province’s housing crunch.

The force is also in the process of hiring two new case coordinators for the Halifax area.

They already have three of these specialized investigators working in the province.

“These positions are there to provide operational oversight, guidance, mentorship and also bring in specializing units when required. So these are supervisor rank positions that are able to provide that guidance and support,” he said.

