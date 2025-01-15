Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 killed in Quinte West collision on Old Highway 2

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 10:23 am
1 min read
A fatal crash on Old Highway 2 in Quinte West has left two dead and one injured. Police are seeking dashcam footage. View image in full screen
A fatal crash on Old Highway 2 in Quinte West has left two dead and one injured. Police are seeking dashcam footage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision on Old Highway 2 near Quinte View Drive in Quinte West, Ont.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the same vehicle succumbed to injuries after being taken to hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver of the second vehicle was also hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Trending Now

Old Highway 2 was closed between RCAF Road and Whites Road as the technical collision investigation team members and an OPP collision reconstructionist investigated.

Police ask anyone with information or dashcam video to contact Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices