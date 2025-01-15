2 killed in Quinte West collision on Old Highway 2

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision on Old Highway 2 near Quinte View Drive in Quinte West, Ont.
The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the same vehicle succumbed to injuries after being taken to hospital.
The driver of the second vehicle was also hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
Old Highway 2 was closed between RCAF Road and Whites Road as the technical collision investigation team members and an OPP collision reconstructionist investigated.
Police ask anyone with information or dashcam video to contact Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
