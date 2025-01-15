2 killed in Quinte West collision on Old Highway 2

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision on Old Highway 2 near Quinte View Drive in Quinte West, Ont.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the same vehicle succumbed to injuries after being taken to hospital.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The driver of the second vehicle was also hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Old Highway 2 was closed between RCAF Road and Whites Road as the technical collision investigation team members and an OPP collision reconstructionist investigated.

Police ask anyone with information or dashcam video to contact Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.