Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Stankoven, Duchene lead Stars over Leafs

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2025 9:40 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Tuesday.

Matt Duchene, with a goal and two assists, and Mavrik Bourque also scored for Dallas (28-14-1), which saw a seven-game winning streak snapped in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Auston Matthews replied for Toronto (27-16-2). Joseph Woll stopped 19 shots.

The Leafs suffered a third consecutive regulation loss for the first time this season after falling 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Thursday before Saturday’s 3-0 home setback to the travel-weary Vancouver Canucks.

Matthews extended his point streak against the Stars to 12 games dating back to Feb. 7, 2017 — the longest of his career versus a single opponent — to open the scoring, but Stankoven tied things just over four minutes later.

Bourque put Dallas ahead on a power play in the second period before the NHL’s No. 28th-ranked man advantage connected again early in the third when Duchene scored from in tight.

Stankoven then made it 4-1 and Oettinger held the fort from there as the Stars improved to 9-1-1 over their last 11 games.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: The league’s 18th-ranked power play dropped to 2-for-14 over Toronto’s last six contests.

Stars: Stankoven’s goals were his fifth and sixth of 2024-25 — and first since Nov. 14 to snap a 25-game drought.

KEY MOMENT

Bourque put the visitors in front for the first time on a power play when Stankoven’s redirect caromed in off the forward for the rookie’s fourth.

KEY STAT

The Leafs saw their seven-game winning streak against the Stars — the club’s longest active run against an opponent — snapped with Tuesday’s loss.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Conclude a three-game homestand Thursday against former head coach Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

