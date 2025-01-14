Menu

Canada

‘Ready to fight’: Biggar restaurant owner aims high in recovery from fire

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 4:25 pm
2 min read
A woman was charged with arson after a restaurant in Biggar, Sask., burned down in September 2024. View image in full screen
A woman was charged with arson after a restaurant in Biggar, Sask., burned down in September 2024. Ethan Butterfield / Global News
Just an hour west of Saskatoon sits the town of Biggar, Sask. In September, one of the town’s most popular restaurants was destroyed by an alleged arson.

Now, those at the Snow White Family Restaurant are searching for a way through.

“I’ve been depressed for months,” restaurant owner Maggie Tan said. “But I told myself I can’t sit here and cry for a long time because I need to move on with my life. So I made up my mind and I’m ready to fight.

“The old Maggie is back… but it is difficult.”

Tan moved to Saskatchewan from China 38 years ago. For 32 years of her time in the land of the living skies, she has spent her days cooking and serving popular classics like wonton soup and ginger beef.

“Working to serve people brings me energy,” she said. “It’s not work. It brings me joy and it’s fun.”

Maggie Tan is the owner of Snow White Family Restaurant in Biggar, Sask. It was destroyed in a fire in September 2024. View image in full screen
Maggie Tan is the owner of Snow White Family Restaurant in Biggar, Sask. It was destroyed in a fire in September 2024. Ethan Butterfield / Global News

According to the Saskatchewan RCMP, a women was arrested in relation to the fire in December.

Twenty-four-year-old Tami Falcon of Biggar was charged with one count of arson and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Tan said she didn’t have insurance on the building and can’t afford to rebuild in Biggar. She plans to move down the highway and rent a space in Saskatoon for a few months.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, one step at a time, but as long as I’m breathing I will fight hard,” Tan said.

But as a “small-town soul,” her goal is to open ‘Snow White number two’ in another town.

“I love the peace. I love that everybody knows everybody,” she said. “Everyone says hi in the street and if you need help you knock on the door.”

That friendly small town spirit has been instrumental for her since the restaurant burnt down and she is forced to restart.

“The last few months have been hard but there’s so many beautiful souls that put their friendly helping hand out to me.”

Now that she has a plan started for her business, it has also let her begin to work on healing — something that might just go hand in hand.

“I am telling myself every day not to have fear,” Tan said. “I have faith. I have hope for this world…maybe it’s time for me to change and be a better person to bring better into this world.”

