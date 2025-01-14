Winnipeg man, 19, charged in spree of hateful graffiti, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a whopping 26 mischief charges in connection with what police are calling an “abundance” of graffiti in the Charleswood area.

Police said they received numerous reports between Sept. 28 and Dec. 31 of last year about the tags, which included antisemitic symbols such as swastikas.

A suspect was identified thanks to CCTV cameras from some of the properties affected by the graffiti, and the hate crimes unit took over the investigation.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect was arrested Sunday at a Westdale-area home. He remains in custody, and police said hate crimes investigators continue to look into the incidents.