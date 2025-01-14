Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man, 19, charged in spree of hateful graffiti, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 3:08 pm
1 min read
Tour for Humanity stops in Winnipeg, students learn about hate crimes
RELATED: On Holocaust Remembrance Day, a 30-seat mobile education centre called The Tour for Humanity was in the city to teach teens about hate and intolerance in Canada, using the Holocaust as its launching point. – May 6, 2024
A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a whopping 26 mischief charges in connection with what police are calling an “abundance” of graffiti in the Charleswood area.

Police said they received numerous reports between Sept. 28 and Dec. 31 of last year about the tags, which included antisemitic symbols such as swastikas.

A suspect was identified thanks to CCTV cameras from some of the properties affected by the graffiti, and the hate crimes unit took over the investigation.

The suspect was arrested Sunday at a Westdale-area home. He remains in custody, and police said hate crimes investigators continue to look into the incidents.

Vandalism, social posts, shooting among potentially hate-motivated Winnipeg incidents: police
