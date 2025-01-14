RCMP attend Langford council meeting after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from the gallery

Send this page to someone via email

Tensions are high at Langford City Hall, where RCMP officers were called in to attend a council meeting on Monday night.

The Vancouver Island city said it requested Mounties over safety concerns, following a December meeting during which a member of the public repeatedly heckled and yelled at elected officials.

“Inappropriate behaviour from some community members at recent gatherings has made others feel unsafe,” the city said in a public notice.

Outside the meeting, a group of Langford residents, signs in hand, protested, telling Global News this is the only way they feel they will be heard.

“It’s about the integrity lost for this council. We believe in integrity, we believe in integrity,” Sandy Sifert said.

Look at me, I’m 60 years old – am I threatening to you?” she added.

“Right now we are in a place where only the council is getting what they want, not the people in the community anymore,” said demonstrator Beverly Sahltstrom.

“I’ve never threatened them or anything like that. I know people are loud in council and that’s our right. People are always shut down in council for saying anything so people get frustrated.”

B.C. Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon said disturbances at local council meetings have become a concerning trend.

“When you see a local government that’s trying to make decisions being yelled at and security having to be called, it discourages people from running and it doesn’t lead to a healthy dialogue and exchange of ideas,” he said.

Late Tuesday, the City of Langford said councillors had voted unanimously to prohibit in-person attendance for a member of the public for a three-month period.

It said going forward, council would take all necessary steps to ensure city hall is a safe workplace.

“I know a lot of the city workers, I actually admire them, I respect them, they do a wonderful job, there is no one on council who should feel threatened,” Sifert said.

“Nobody is in any danger.”