Canada

Kingston expands HONK cashless parking app to on-street locations

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 1:33 pm
1 min read
Kingston is expanding the HONK app for cashless on-street parking payments. Use the app or scan a QR code for quick, contactless parking. View image in full screen
Kingston is expanding the HONK app for cashless on-street parking payments. Use the app or scan a QR code for quick, contactless parking. Global News
The City of Kingston has expanded its partnership with the HONK parking app, offering cashless payment options for on-street parking.

Previously available at select municipal lots and accessible parking spaces, HONK now provides a convenient and secure way for drivers to pay using their phones.

Users can download the app or scan a QR code posted on-site to pay without registering an account.

The app also allows users to store payment methods, manage receipts and add time remotely.

“This expansion provides residents and visitors with more flexibility, improving the parking experience while offering a quick and secure way to manage their parking,” said Laird Leggo, Kingston’s manager of parking operations.

Michael Back, CEO of HONK, said the partnership ensures parking is more accessible and stress-free.

“By providing flexible options that cater to all types of parkers, we’re making parking more seamless for both residents and visitors.”

On-street parking payment options now include cash, debit, credit, Apple Pay and Google Pay. For more information, visit the City of Kingston’s website.

