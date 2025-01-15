Lunar New Year: best gifts and decor to celebrate the year of the snake

Lunar New Year at my aunt’s house was always pure magic. The thrill of red envelopes filled with lucky candies—or money, if I was extra lucky—combined with the warm glow of red decorations made every corner of her home feel festive and inviting. The familiar aroma of dumplings, oranges, and mooncakes greeted me as soon as I stepped inside, a delicious reminder of the celebrations to come. Every year, as the holiday approaches, I’m transported back to those treasured moments of family, love, and tradition. This year, limited-time collections from my favourite designers and retailers have me feeling nostalgic—and ready to make this year’s family parties extra special. Add to cart? Absolutely.

Year of The Snake Sweatshirt This fleece sweatshirt from Joe Fresh is the ultimate choice for celebrating Lunar New Year in style. Created in collaboration with the RepresentASIAN Project™, this Year of the Snake sweatshirt boasts a soft fleece fabric, an oversized fit, and a striking custom snake illustration—perfect for all your festive parties. $39 at Joe Fresh

Story continues below advertisement

New Year Nolita 19 With Snake Charm If you’ve been searching for a ruby red shoulder bag that’s sure to turn heads—look no further! Just in time for Lunar New Year, this chic accessory is crafted from premium pebbled leather and adorned with a gold snake charm. $169 at Coach

Dyson Supersonic Chinese New Year Gift Edition The Dyson Supersonic gives you salon-quality results at home with minimal noise and heat damage. This limited-edition Chinese New Year version has red detailing and a luxurious red presentation box, making it a perfect gift for those who love high-tech beauty. $499 at Holt Renfrew

Year of the Snake Makeup Set Get glam with this limited-edition makeup set from Sephora, featuring iconic brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Make Up For Ever, One/Size by Patrick Starrr, Patrick Ta, Valentino, and Westman Atelier. These luxurious products are must-haves for dazzling looks that will shine in any spontaneous photoshoot. $79.00 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Lunary New Year Lipstick Matte Revolution - Kiss of Fortune Meet the Kiss of Fortune, one of two shades that Charlotte Tilbury has released as party of their Lunar Year collection. It’s an empowering, limited-edition lipstick that instantly boosts your star power with its rich, soft-matte formula in a stunning tawny orange-red hue. This hydrating lipstick is both easy to wear and gift, with a refillable case inspired by the Year of the Snake—making it the perfect way to share love, luck, and beauty. $51.00 at Charlotte Tilbury

Clot Superstar Shoes by Edison Chen Celebrate in style with these extra special Adidas shoes, designed in collaboration with Clot by Edison Chen. Featuring a striking snakeskin pattern on the 3 stripes, gold details, red string accents, and a rippled outsole, these shoes are the perfect fusion of fashion and tradition. $260 at Adidas

Snake Green Murano Glass Dangle Charm A patterned snake, adorned with shimmering stones, gracefully rests atop a circle of rich green Murano glass. Symbolizing intelligence and transformation, this Pandora charm is the ideal way to embrace the Year of the Snake. $120.00 at Pandora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lunar New Year Good Fortune Beauty Bundle – $98

Chinese Lucky Candy (Strawberry Flavour Candies) – $12.98

4 PCS 2025 Chinese New Year Snake Bracelets – $16.93

Inniskillin Vidal Icewine – $53.10

Small Eleanor Rectangular Bag Ring in the New Year with the limited-edition small Eleanor rectangular bag, adorned with a crystal-embellished snake that symbolizes luck, wisdom, and prosperity. Crafted from polished leather with a sleek, structured design, this compact beauty will be your new go-to accessory. $988 at Tory Burch

Laumière Gourmet Fruits Fortune Cookies Wrapped in flavour, Laumière Gourmet Fruits Fortune Cookies are crafted with exquisite oriental fruits and nuts, making them the perfect sweet treat to indulge in or share at any festive New Year party. Each luxurious box comes with a traditional hongbao, adding an extra touch of celebration. $96.02 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Snake Theme Festive Hanging Ornament Every party needs decorations, and this snake-themed ornament will tie everything together. Its intricate design adds elegance and symbolism, making it the perfect finishing piece for your celebration. $17.39 at temu

Chinese New Year Polyester Backdrop with Red Lanterns & Floral Design Take everything up a notch with his gorgeous floral backdrop, perfect for creating lasting memories and capturing photo ops with friends and family. $5.31 at temu

24 Pcs Chinese New Year Red Envelopes 2025 Red envelopes are a must have and this 24 piece is as classic as it gets. The tradition of giving red envelopes (or hongbao) during Chinese New Year symbolizes good luck, prosperity, and protection from harm. Rooted in legends and cultural values, red represents joy and wards off evil spirits, while the money inside, called ya sui qian, ensures health and safety. $13.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Chinese Style 10pcs Drawstring Storage Gift Bags – $9.34

Festive Polyester Table Runner – $10.34

20pcs Chinese Wedding Candy Boxes – $19.99