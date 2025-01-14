Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

NB Liquor stores still only taking cash 1 week after ‘potential cyber attack’

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 10:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Potential cyberattack shuts down NB Liquor stores'
Potential cyberattack shuts down NB Liquor stores
RELATED: New Brunswick liquor stores have now been closed for more than two days. A potential cyber threat led the organization to shut down its systems on Tuesday. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick Liquor (NB Liquor) stores are still scrambling to restore their point-of-sale systems one week after a “potential cyber attack” on its computer systems.

The Crown corporation said its stores were shut down last Wednesday to protect customers and operations from the security threat.

Stores reopened a day later, accepting cash transactions.

In an update on Monday, the corporation said it is still unable to accept debit, credit or gift cards.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cannabis NB stores are also impacted.

“We expect the full recovery of our systems to take well into this week. We continue to accept cash transactions only in stores,” the statement read.

“We are fully aware of the impact this situation is having on our customers, business partners, and suppliers and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Alcool NB Liquor (ANBL) is the provincial Crown corporation, which operates NB Liquor and Cannabis NB. The corporation is responsible for the purchase, importation, distributions and retail sales of all alcoholic beverages in the province.

Click to play video: 'Cyber attacks are getting easier, experts warn after 3rd federal incident'
Cyber attacks are getting easier, experts warn after 3rd federal incident
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices