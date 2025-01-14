Beyond Borders program aims to break previous fundraising goal

Send this page to someone via email

Close to 60 high schoolers from across Guelph, Ont., are putting on a fundraiser this weekend as part of a student-led initiative.

The Beyond Borders Redefine Gala is on Saturday at the River Run Centre. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Jack McEachern, director of marketing and creative for Beyond Borders, said it’s produced entirely by the students.

“It’s basically the culmination of our semester. It’s a big project for one of our classes,” McEachern said.

Beyond Borders is a Grade 12 experiential program that integrates academics with real-world applications.

McEachern said the event acts just like a school project. The idea came from Mike Parsons, McEachern’s business studies teacher at the Upper Grand District School Board.

He added that the initiative is a great way to show the community that they’re willing to give back. The event is aiming to break the previous record of $132,000.

McEachern said the program is looking to raise over $100,000.

“It’s only 56 of us students here at this little, tiny public school in Guelph, and it really goes to show that for 56 students in a matter of six weeks that they’re able to put on a charity event as large as this one,” he said.

The event, which is expected to welcome more than 700 people, will feature live entertainment, speeches and exceptional food. He said 50 per cent of the funds will go back to the Guelph Children’s Foundation and Make Your Mark and the remaining proceeds go to the Beyond Borders program.

For the past 12 years, the Beyond Borders program has raised over $1 million for various local charities.

McEachern said the event shows that smaller organizations can create monumental change.

“It really goes to show that anyone, no matter how big or small their organization might be, as long as they have the will and the initiative, and the drive to just start on something, they can accomplish really anything,” he said.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online.