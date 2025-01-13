Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Volunteers needed for group that drives Lower Mainland cancer patients to treatment

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 5:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Help cancer patients get to their appointments'
Help cancer patients get to their appointments
The Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society is urgently looking for volunteer drivers to transport cancer patients to and from their treatment. The charity's president, Bob Smith, explains how the service can literally help save a cancer patient's life.
A free service that provides rides to Lower Mainland cancer patients is putting out the call for volunteers.

The Volunteer Cancer Drivers’ Society pairs volunteer drivers with patients to take them to and from their appointments.

“Waiting for taxis or waiting for buses is a real burden. And when you remember that these folks are going every day, sometimes they require up to 70 trips during the acute phase, so it is an exhausting and complicated process,” society president Bob Smith told Global News Morning BC.

“We try to take away some of that stress.”

Click to play video: 'Volunteer drivers step up for cancer patients, but more help needed'
Volunteer drivers step up for cancer patients, but more help needed

The society typically provides about 150 trips a day, serving the region from Vancouver to Chilliwack.

Smith said drivers provided about 48,000 trips last year alone, but he expects demand to grow.

“We are forecasting a growth of about 10 per cent,” he said. “The reality is it will probably be closer to 20 per cent growth.”

Smith said the society prefers people to be available for at least one ride a week, but there is no enforced minimum and people’s participation can vary considerably.

Many retirees enjoy volunteering because it keeps them active, he added.

Would-be volunteers must provide a safe driving record and undergo a criminal record check.

Drivers are also eligible for a mileage reimbursement of 0.58 cents per kilometre.

You can find out more about how to participate at the society’s website.

 

