Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley joins labour-focused law firm

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2025 2:24 pm
2 min read
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley makes her last speech as the party leader in Calgary, on Friday, June 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Rachel Notley makes her last speech as Alberta NDP party leader in Calgary, on Friday, June 21, 2024. Dave Chidley/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley is returning to her legal roots, joining western Canadian law firm Southern Butler Price.

Notley, who was the NDP premier from 2015 to 2019, resigned her seat in the legislature at the end of 2024 after close to 17 years.

Before entering politics, she was a labour lawyer. That included a stint with the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, where she handled workers’ compensation cases.

Notley said on social media Monday she’s “thrilled” to join Southern Butler Price, which offers workplace-related services like mediation, arbitration and workplace investigations.

“(The firm) shares my passion for fairness, solving tough problems and supporting positive change,” Notley said.

“I can’t wait to bring my experience to this exciting new chapter.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I can't wait to bring my experience to this exciting new chapter."
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rachel Notley resigning as MLA for Edmonton Strathcona'
Rachel Notley resigning as MLA for Edmonton Strathcona

Southern Butler Price, which has offices in Vancouver and Calgary, said in a statement Monday that Notley’s previous experience as a lawyer and her record as an elected official aligns with its mission and practice.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Notley brings a wealth of experience in leadership, governance and conflict resolution to (Southern Butler Price), reinforcing the firm’s commitment to accountability, fairness, and respect,” it said.

Trending Now

“She has shown incomparable leadership in Canada, and her commitment to equity and fairness is a perfect fit for the work we do helping some of the country’s largest employers navigate complex problems,” Nicole Price, the firm’s managing partner, said in the statement.

The firm said Notley is to take cases related to conflict resolution, leadership and governance, investigations and more.

Shortly after Notley resigned from the legislature, her successor as NDP leader announced his intention to run in her former Edmonton riding.

Story continues below advertisement

Naheed Nenshi, who served as the mayor of Calgary for more than a decade before taking the party reigns this past summer, said earlier this month that he already splits his time between Alberta’s two major cities and his plan doesn’t mean he’s leaving Calgary behind.

A byelection for Edmonton-Strathcona hasn’t been called yet, but Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s deadline to do so is the end of June.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices