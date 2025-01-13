B.C. camping reservations for May 2025 long weekend to open this week

Send this page to someone via email

It is only January but camping reservations for the May 2025 long weekend open this week for many B.C. campgrounds.

This year, 60 new campsites located in three B.C. Parks locations are being added to the reservation service.

This includes 30 new campsites with power hookups in Fintry Park near Kelowna, 17 new walk-in sites at Rolley Lake Park near Mission and 13 new sites (eight park-beside for tent camping and five walk-in) at China Beach Campground in Juan de Fuca Park near Victoria.

Reservations for the new campsites at Fintry and Rolley Lake parks open at 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday for May 15 arrivals. Reservations for the new sites at China Beach Campground will open at a later date.

While many campgrounds have had facility upgrades, the opening date for camping reservations in Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge is delayed as several sections of the road are still being repaired.

In addition, details about reservations for backcountry camping along the 23-kilometre Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Park near Valemount will also be announced at a later date as work continues to repair and open the last phase of the popular trail that was damaged by extreme weather in 2021.

Another significant storm in September 2024 damaged a section of the newly rebuilt trail.