The Wildlife Festival comes to Lethbridge

The Wildlife Festival made its way to Lethbridge from Jan. 10 to 12, offering a thrilling and educational experience for animal lovers of all ages.

Hosted by Cobb’s Exotic Animal Rescue Foundation, the event showcased a wide range of exotic animals, including snakes, lizards, and sloths, while promoting awareness about wildlife conservation and responsible pet ownership.

Attendees enjoyed live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and the chance to learn directly from animal care experts.

With glowing reviews from the community, the festival left a lasting impression, inspiring attendees to appreciate and protect the natural world.

Watch the video above for more details.