U.S. News

U.S. South slowly thawing out after snow, icy temperatures gripped region

By Sara Cline And Ben Finley The Associated Press
Posted January 12, 2025 4:40 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Deep freeze in southern U.S. states putting a strain on cold shelters'
Deep freeze in southern U.S. states putting a strain on cold shelters
As a huge swath of the U.S. was blasted with ice, snow and wind on Monday a deep freeze also settled over many Southern states not accustomed to winter weather, and sending many unhoused residents to seek shelter from the cold. The immense storm system brought disruption to areas of the country that usually escape winter’s wrath, downing trees in some Southern states, threatening a freeze in Florida and causing people in Dallas to dip deep into their wardrobes for warm hats and gloves.
After a freezing winter storm shut schools, cut power and cancelled or delayed flights, the South was slowly thawing Sunday as weather warmed.

Crews worked furiously and by Sunday morning power had been restored to parts of North Carolina and South Carolina where tens of thousands of customers lost electricity over the last few days, according to Duke Energy.

Power was back for 97 per cent of the retail customers served by Georgia Power — the state largest utility — which serves all but four of the state’s 159 counties, it said.

“Crews have not slowed down, in fact, we have brought in additional resources to help us get across the finish line,” read a press release on The City of Atlanta Government’s Facebook page.

Much of the winter weather has moved out of the area, said Dylan Lusk, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Peachtree, Georgia.

“For the most part, we are slowly warming up and finally thawing a little bit after snow fall and a coating of freezing rain,” Lusk said.

Warmer weather was expected but some areas were still dealing with ice and authorities warned people to drive slowly and be careful with slick spots on roads — especially when temperatures drop again at night and melted snow and ice refreezes.

“Black ice will return as temperatures drop below freezing this evening through Monday morning,” the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow causes travel disruptions across England, Ireland

More than 600 flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were delayed throughout the afternoon, according to FlightAware.com. Parking lots were cleared and runways were operational but around noon a ground delay was issued for plane deicing of planes, airport officials said.

Seven flight were cancelled — an improvement from Saturday when around 1,000 flights were cancelled or delayed.

Earlier this week the storm brought heavy snow — as much as 7 inches (about 18 centimeters) in some spots — and made roads slick across much of Texas and Oklahoma before moving east.

In some cities, the storm piled up more than a year’s worth of snowfall. As much as a foot (about 31 centimeters) fell in parts of Arkansas. In Memphis, a city that usually sees 2.7 inches (6.9 centimetres) a year, the Memphis International Airport recording more than seven inches (about 18 centimeters).

Atlanta was hit with more than two inches (five centimetres) of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said it was the first time the city had over an inch of snowfall since 2018.

While the National Weather Service says that Gulf Coast residents can expect showers Sunday and Monday, other parts of the country may see snow and brace for a mass of cold, dry air from the Arctic region — including in the Great Lakes region.

Although conditions are expected to improve, some places — including churches — announced closures for Sunday.

School was cancelled on Friday for millions of children from Texas to Georgia and as far east as South Carolina, giving them a rare snow day.

On Saturday, officials in northern Alabama said schools could remain closed Monday if ice doesn’t melt off secondary roads.
——-
Cline reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Finley from Norfolk, Virginia.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

