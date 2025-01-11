Menu

Fire

L.A. fire danger to remain elevated through Wednesday as biggest blaze grows

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Progress made in LA wildfire battle, but strong winds forecast'
Progress made in LA wildfire battle, but strong winds forecast
WATCH: Firefighters in Los Angeles appeared to be making progress Friday evening after a catastrophic and unprecedented four-day siege. But multiple major wildfires are still burning, leaving America’s second-largest city unrecognizable. Officials are warning strong winds are expected to return in the coming days, as they urge residents to stay vigilant. Global’s Neetu Garcha reports from Los Angeles.
Fire danger in Los Angeles County will remain elevated through Wednesday, officials said at a briefing on Saturday morning.

Anthony Marrone, chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) said they are expecting more winds that will continue to grow the massive fires burning around Los Angeles.

“LA County fire will be prepared,” he said. “We will continue to battle these wildfires until they are fully contained.”

The death toll from the fires is now 11 people, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said. There have been eight fatalities in the Eaton fire area and three in the Palisades area.

Luna said they have also received reports of 13 missing people and they are bringing in cadaver dogs to search some of the destroyed areas when they are able.

As of Saturday morning, there are 153,000 people under an evacuation order and 166,000 under an evacuation warning.

Luna said about 57,000 structures in LA County are “still at risk” due to the blazes.

He added that there is also a curfew order for the Palisades and Eaton fire areas, which covers all mandatory evacuation zones. This order is in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, he said.

Click to play video: 'Building fire safe communities'
Building fire safe communities
Meanwhile, the Eaton fire, located near Altadena and Midwick drives in Altadena/Pasadena, is currently 14,117 acres with only 15 per cent contained.

Marrone said more than 7,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed due to this blaze.

The biggest fire remains the Palisades fire, which is 21,596 acres in size and only 11 per cent contained.

Todd Hopkins with CalFire said that fire grew 1,000 acres overnight in the Mandeville Canyon area and ground and aerial crews worked through the night to battle the blaze.

Hopkins added that 5,316 structures have been destroyed in this massive fire, including homes, RVs and community buildings.

