Proposed Memorial Centre soccer stadium sparks debate in Kingston

Victory Grounds Ventures is proposing a 4,000 to 6,000-seat soccer stadium at the Memorial Centre, with hopes of revitalizing the area while creating a new home for turf sports in the city.

“It’s already zoned for what we’re trying to do,” said lead investor Paul Barbeau. “The only difference is instead of a puck, we’re putting the ball in place. There were 3,000 people plus here for Frontenac games. At one point there were 40-odd games a year.”

A public meeting was held Friday by Williamsville District Coun. Vincent Cinanni, providing residents with an opportunity to learn more about the proposal. Cinanni acknowledged the potential benefits, but emphasized the importance of evaluating its overall impact.

“It’s an interesting proposal. I can see that there could be a lot of benefits to something like this,” Cinanni said. “But we have to look at the impact it will have to the actual community and people’s enjoyment of this space. And is it the right space? I don’t know.”

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions from residents. Some expressed concerns about the loss of green space and the potential impact on current users of the Memorial Centre grounds.

“So we’ll have to see how those play out as concerns about the privatization of public land, although it sounds like they’re leasing it rather than owning it,” said resident Lesley Rudy. “And, you know, concerns about the track and the dog park and what happens to those kinds of things.”

Others voiced optimism about the project, provided existing uses remain intact. “I would be okay if we don’t lose anything consolidating the space,” said Estelle Greatrix. “It has to be because this looks like a large project, and I’m glad they’re sending out information for us locals.”

Barbeau spent much of Friday addressing residents’ concerns, particularly regarding the future of groups already using the grounds, such as the farmer’s market.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation out there from people thinking that I would like to displace the farmer’s market, which I don’t wish to do,” said Barbeau. “I actually want to work with the farmer’s market, and I feel that the influx of people will help them.”

The proposal will be the primary focus of Tuesday’s city council meeting, with four delegations scheduled to make presentations. Councillors and Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson will ultimately vote on one of three options: moving forward with research into the project’s viability, exploring an alternative location, or scrapping the plan entirely.