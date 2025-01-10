Menu

Sports

Skier death in Fernie, B.C. under investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
RCMP say a 67-year-old man from Ontario was killed when he fell into a large sinkhole at the base of a ski lift at the Fenie Alpine Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP say a 67-year-old man from Ontario was killed when he fell into a large sinkhole at the base of a ski lift at the Fernie Alpine Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2025. File photo
RCMP say a 67-year-old man from Ontario has been killed in an accident at the Fernie Alpine Resort in southeastern B.C.

Elk Valley RCMP say they were notified on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 of a possible sudden death at the ski resort.

When police arrived the man was already being transported to hospital by paramedics from the B.C. Ambulance Service and despite tremendous efforts, over several hours, to save him, the decision was made to take the man off life support and he was declared deceased.

Skier death in Fernie, B.C. under investigation - image View image in full screen
Skifernie.com

Police say the man’s family was in attendance when the decision was made to end life-support efforts.

Investigators say the man was found buried in snow near the top of the hill where it is believed poor visibility lead him to ski into a naturally-occurring trap beneath one of the towers on the Polar Peak lift.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The trap is described as an oval sink hole approximately 6 by 10 metres ( 20 by 30 feet) wide and filled with loose snow.

The RCMP and BC Coroner Service continue to investigate.

