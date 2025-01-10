Skier death in Fernie, B.C. under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 67-year-old man from Ontario has been killed in an accident at the Fernie Alpine Resort in southeastern B.C.

Elk Valley RCMP say they were notified on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 of a possible sudden death at the ski resort.

When police arrived the man was already being transported to hospital by paramedics from the B.C. Ambulance Service and despite tremendous efforts, over several hours, to save him, the decision was made to take the man off life support and he was declared deceased.

Police say the man’s family was in attendance when the decision was made to end life-support efforts.

Investigators say the man was found buried in snow near the top of the hill where it is believed poor visibility lead him to ski into a naturally-occurring trap beneath one of the towers on the Polar Peak lift.

The trap is described as an oval sink hole approximately 6 by 10 metres ( 20 by 30 feet) wide and filled with loose snow.

The RCMP and BC Coroner Service continue to investigate.