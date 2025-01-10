Melanie Joly says she’s not running to become next Liberal leader

Send this page to someone via email

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she won’t be running to become the next Liberal party leader who will succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Joly, who has been viewed as one of the prominent potential candidates, announced her decision to reporters in Ottawa Friday morning.

In a statement posted on her official X account, she said she will focus on her role as foreign affairs minister in the face of the threat of tariffs from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

“Over the past week, I have spoken with dozens of friends, colleagues and close advisors; many of whom have encouraged me to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party,” Joly wrote.

“While I know I am ready to become the first woman to lead the Liberal Party of Canada, I must also recognize that the current international situation, especially unjustified threat of tariffs and other economic pressure from the President-elect of the United States, requires a firm and urgent response. This is happening now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trump has threatened to impose a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods coming into the U.S. unless Ottawa tightens border security.

I must dedicate every minute of my time and all my energy to defending the interests of Canadians. Which is exactly what I am doing and will continue to do. pic.twitter.com/NSGeA3OqVs — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) January 10, 2025

Joly went on to say that as the foreign minister, she must dedicate every minute of her time and all her energy to defending the interests of Canadians.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Joly had said earlier in the week that she was “reflecting” on making a run after receiving support from across the country.

Joly is the second prominent cabinet minister to decide against running this week.

Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc announced on Wednesday that he won’t be entering the race so he can focus on his job as finance minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs to co-ordinate a federal response to the threat of tariffs from Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

3:28 Joly, Wilkinson prioritize handling Trump tariffs when asked if they will run for Liberal leader

The Liberal party will announce its new leader on March 9 and will restrict voting eligibility to citizens and permanent residents.

The party’s national board of directors released the initial rules of the leadership contest Thursday evening.

Party members have until Jan. 23 to enter their name in the leadership race and the entry fee is $350,000.

The cutoff date to become a member or registered supporter and be eligible to vote is Jan. 27.

The board has also updated the requirements for who can vote in this leadership contest.

Read more here on the Liberal leadership race rules.