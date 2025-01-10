N.B. nurse finds luck on Friday the 13th after winning big with scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick nurse is $675,000 richer after purchasing a Set for Life scratch ticket on a day most people — other than her — find unlucky.

Mariette Cleven from Maugerville, N.B., always believed Friday the 13th was a day of positivity and it happened to be the day she bought a winning scratch-and-win ticket — Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

“That night, I was talking to my brother on the phone, scratching the tickets I had bought, and he told me he never wins anything more than a couple of dollars when he buys tickets,” Cleven said.

“I barely got off the phone with him and there it was: ‘Set for Life.’”

Cleven opted for the lump sum prize of $675,000. Winners have the option to choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years or take the lump sum.

“I was a single parent for a really long time and things were rough for a long time,” Cleven said. “The first half of my life I thought was hard, but the next half is going to be really good.”

Cleven said she is feeling overwhelmed by the win. She told Atlantic Lottery she plans to use her money for education and a few trips as well as to retire a few years early.

She plans to pay for her daughter to go to medical school and for her son’s education as he starts school this fall. As for trips, she plans to go to the Magdalen Islands, Iceland and the Netherlands to visit family.

Cleven bought her winning Set for Life ticket at Oromocto Plaza Lotto Booth in Oromocto, N.B.