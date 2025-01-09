Menu

Fire

‘Apocalyptic’: Albertans living in California share their stories of fleeing the inferno

By Ken MacGillivray & Jayme Doll Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 8:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgarians living in Los Angeles forced to flee wildfires'
Calgarians living in Los Angeles forced to flee wildfires
The unthinkable images out of Los Angeles are hitting some Calgarians very close to home. They live not far from where the flames are ripping apart neighbourhoods and one Calgarian was forced from his apartment. Jayme Doll has more.
Los Angeles may be about 2,500 kilometres from Calgary, but for some Albertans the wildfires that are devastating southern California are too close to home.

Global News spoke to several Albertans living in the City of Angels.

While the inferno bears similarities to the fire that ravaged the town of Jasper last summer, the ex-pat Albertans we spoke with say they’ve never lived through anything quite like this.

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. View image in full screen
Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Jaxon Smith, who lives just off Hollywood Boulevard, got a notice on his phone after a fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills, just 10 minutes from his apartment, creating some anxious moments for his parents in Calgary.

Calgarian Jaxon Smith lives just off Hollywood Boulevard, just 10 minutes from the inferno ravaging the Hollywood Hills. View image in full screen
Calgarian Jaxon Smith lives just off Hollywood Boulevard, just 10 minutes from the inferno ravaging the Hollywood Hills. Courtesy: Kevin Smith

“He got the alert on the phone, he called a friend, raced down to the street — it was chaos and cars and everyone with luggage, it was very intense,” said his father Kevin Smith.

“Jaxon is fine now. He’s in Laguna. We are still tense because what has happened in that area is just horrible.”

Calgarian Saleena Saddiqui, who is studying for a semester at California State University, describes apocalyptic-like scenes in the Los Angeles area. View image in full screen
Calgarian Sameena Saddiqui, who is studying for a semester at California State University, describes apocalyptic-like scenes in the Los Angeles area. Courtesy: Saleen Saddiqui

University of Calgary student Sameena Siddiqui arrived in Los Angeles to begin a semester a California State University the night before the first fire erupted.

So far she remains outside the evacuation zone, but describes the city as thick with smoke, empty streets and large objects being blown around by the relentless winds that are fueling the fires.

“My apartment just reeks of smoke,” said Siddiquit.

“It’s like an apocalypse here — it’s everywhere, you can’t escape it.”

At least six people have been killed with the death toll expected to rise, 200,000 homes have been evacuated and unlike those who still call Calgary home, thousands of Californians have no home to return to.

Click to play video: '‘It’s devastating’: Albertans react to California wildfires as province sends support'
‘It’s devastating’: Albertans react to California wildfires as province sends support
