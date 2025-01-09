Kingston’s In From the Cold shelter expands to meet winter demand

Send this page to someone via email

In From the Cold, an emergency shelter operated by Home Base Housing, has increased its capacity from 24 to 34 beds to address the growing demand for shelter during winter.

IFTC, open 24-7 throughout the year, offers services such as meals, laundry and pet-friendly accommodations.

The organization says each client is paired with a case manager to help secure permanent housing, reflecting IFTC’s mission as a housing-focused facility.

“Expanding our capacity by 10 beds is a direct response to the growing need for shelter in our community, especially during the winter months,” said Ryan Powers, IFTC supervisor.

In 2024, IFTC says it housed 64 individuals and operated at 88 per cent capacity. A current client quoted in a press release praised the shelter’s expansion and daytime services, calling them “essential” for accessing resources and regaining stability.

Home Base Housing, a leader in homelessness support for over 30 years, continues its commitment to addressing housing insecurity through shelters, transitional housing and supportive services.