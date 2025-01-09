100 self-reported cases of gastroenteritis hit University of Guelph residences

Send this page to someone via email

An illness at the University of Guelph continues to spread and affect students off campus.

As of Thursday, the university said there are approximately 100 self-reported cases of gastroenteritis at the post-secondary school.

Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health said it’s aware of the illness currently affecting students.

In a statement from WDGPH, the agency said it’s working closely with the post-secondary school to investigate the source of the illness, as well as manage the number of cases.

The U of G also released a statement and said the majority of cases are in South Residence, although there are a few individual cases reported in other residences as well.

The university added that Student Wellness and Student Housing teams are actively working to prevent the spread of viruses

The first self-reported case was late Monday night, according to the post-secondary school.

Public health said to stay home if you’re sick and for 48 hours after the last bout of vomiting/diarrhea. It’s also being encouraged by health officials to wash your hands and clean frequently touched services to reduce the spread.

And if the symptoms aren’t manageable at home, public health said to call your primary care provider.