Stranded Montreal Statcare patients offered alternative health care site

Montreal West Island residents left grappling with the recent closure of a local health clinic received good news this week that they can now seek treatment at Brunswick Medical Centre.

A week of uncertainty during the holiday season culminated with the closure of the Statcare clinic on Dec. 31, 2024, leaving residents who had relied on it for medical help without an option.

Global News has confirmed that the Brunswick Medical Centre will accept those stranded patients for minor and non-urgent care. The centre is just three kilometres away from the shuttered Statcare clinic location.

Twelve extra physicians are set to join the walk-in clinic to accommodate the increased number of patients.

Statcare, which was located next to the Lakeshore General Hospital, handled minor health emergencies and provided family medicine, gynecology and other medical services. It served 18,000 patients and operated seven days a week.

The closures came as ELNA Medical Group, which oversees 49 clinics across Quebec including the Statcare site, entered creditor protection. At the end of last year, Quebec Superior Care granted the company’s request and also approved a plan to solicit interest in a potential sale.

The creditor protection prompted concerns from patients about the future of ELNA, which also bills itself as the largest network of medical clinics and diagnostic laboratories in Canada.