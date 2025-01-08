Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vehicle carrying Ontario Premier Doug Ford involved in crash

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 5:05 pm
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Thursday December 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Thursday December 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was not injured, his office says, after he was involved in a collision on Highway 401 earlier on Wednesday.

The premier’s office said Ford was travelling in his vehicle along Highway 401 when it became involved in a collision.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Premier and the staff and OPP officers who were in the vehicle with him are safe,” the premier’s office said.

Trending Now

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Ford’s office said.

Global News has reached out to the Ontario Provincial Police for details.

More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices