Vehicle carrying Ontario Premier Doug Ford involved in crash

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was not injured, his office says, after he was involved in a collision on Highway 401 earlier on Wednesday.

The premier’s office said Ford was travelling in his vehicle along Highway 401 when it became involved in a collision.

“The Premier and the staff and OPP officers who were in the vehicle with him are safe,” the premier’s office said.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Ford’s office said.

Global News has reached out to the Ontario Provincial Police for details.

More to come…