Iconic Saskatoon restaurant The Cave is being sold

Popular dinner spot The Cave in Saskatoon is being sold.

The restaurant on 8th Street has been around for over 50 years and has been offering a unique dining experience for everyone walking through its doors.

The Kosmas family owns the restaurant, they tell Global News they are getting up in years and it’s time for them to move on.

The Cave will remain open until Feb. 22, and there is no word on what the new owner will do with the building.