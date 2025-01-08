Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Iconic Saskatoon restaurant The Cave is being sold

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
The Cave, in Saskatoon, is closing its doors in February. View image in full screen
The Cave in Saskatoon is closing its doors in February. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Popular dinner spot The Cave in Saskatoon is being sold.

The restaurant on 8th Street has been around for over 50 years and has been offering a unique dining experience for everyone walking through its doors.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Kosmas family owns the restaurant, they tell Global News they are getting up in years and it’s time for them to move on.

Trending Now

The Cave will remain open until Feb. 22, and there is no word on what the new owner will do with the building.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices