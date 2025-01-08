Halifax Thunderbirds’ Tyson Bell given 7-game suspension by NLL for fan altercation

Send this page to someone via email

The National Lacrosse League has handed a Halifax Thunderbirds player a seven-game suspension after video of a violent altercation between him and spectators made the rounds on social media last month.

The league said it conducted a thorough investigation into the incident involving Tyson Bell at the Dec. 21, 2024 match in Denver.

“The events that arose immediately following the game are inexcusable and the League condemns the physical altercation that occurred,” commissioner Brett Frood wrote in a statement Wednesday.

“Our players are expected to always demonstrate professionalism and self-discipline, regardless of whether extenuating circumstances exist.”

https://x.com/NLL/status/1877019116529180756

The Halifax Thunderbirds, based out of Nova Scotia, had lost 19-14 to the Colorado Mammoth.

Fan video shows the Halifax team walking out after the loss towards their locker room as spectators jeered from the stands.

In the video, a player later identified as Bell is shown throwing a punch in the direction of a fan’s head. He also swings his stick at another fan.

The Thunderbirds said last month that they had suspended Bell after the incident.

On social media, the team said Wednesday it supported the league’s decision and “reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all players, fans, and staff.”

Bell was cited for assault with bodily force by the Denver Police Department.

The altercation had made headlines in sports publications, as well as TMZ and The Sun in the U.K.