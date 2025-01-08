Menu

National

Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador Opposition calls to halt vote on Quebec energy deal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2025 11:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador announce new Churchill Falls deal'
Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador announce new Churchill Falls deal
RELATED: A major new energy agreement has been tentatively reached between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. Hydro-Québec is investing more than $33 billion over 50 years in the Churchill Falls Generating Station. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the new deal is meant to secure Quebec's energy needs for the next 50 years – Dec 12, 2024
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives asked the premier today to suspend a vote on a draft energy deal with Quebec’s hydro utility until it is reviewed by independent experts.

Party leader Tony Wakeham made the demand in the provincial legislature during Day 3 of a four-day debate about the memorandum of understanding unveiled last month between both provinces’ public utility companies.

Wakeham says an independent review would fulfil recommendations from a public inquiry into the disastrous Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Labrador, which was completed in 2023 after years of delay and billions of dollars in cost overruns.

In response, Liberal House Leader John Hogan said any projects in the agreement that would affect ratepayers would be reviewed by the province’s utility board — a step that didn’t happen for Muskrat Falls.

Premier Andrew Furey has also promised to assemble an independent expert panel to provide advice as Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro negotiates with Hydro-Québec on a final version of the agreement, expected in 2026.

Politicians are set to vote Thursday night on the early draft of the deal, which would see Hydro-Québec pay far more than it currently does for electricity from the Churchill Falls plant and develop more hydroelectric projects with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

