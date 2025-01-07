Daughter of woman who Edmonton police say was victim of intimate partner homicide calls for change

While each case may be different, the daughter of an Edmonton woman who police say was a victim of “‘intimate partner homicide” says she believes violence against women –and men — needs to be talked about more and that she would like to see more resources and support for those who need it.

“Reach out to your family, … anyone who can help you,” 20-year-old Abigail Robson told Global News on Tuesday.

On Dec. 30, the body of Robson’s mother was found on a riverbank in Edmonton and police began to investigate.

On Sunday, the Edmonton Police Service announced that a man had been charged in connection with the death of 43-year-old Ashley Burke, Robson’s mother.

“Burke’s death is considered an intimate partner homicide,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Robson said people have misinterpreted what the characterization of the homicide means, even though she understands why police used the term.

“(I believe) it was domestic violence, … or intimate partner homicide, … (but) it wasn’t a relationship by any means,” Robson said of the fact that her mother and the man accused of killing her knew one another.

“You never think it’s going to happen to your family member. Never. And then when it does happen, you’re shocked by it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You never think it's going to happen to your family member. Never. And then when it does happen, you're shocked by it."

Robson said she was also saddened to hear of other recent homicides that occurred during the holiday season that police in those cities have suggested were cases of intimate partner violence: the deaths of Cora-Lee Smith and her father Bradford Downey in Nova Scotia, and the deaths of Ania Wardzala-Kaminski and her father Stanislaw Wardzala in Calgary.

2:07 Advocates calling for changes in legal system to better address domestic violence in Canada

“It’s like the last thing I can do for my mom,” Robson said, explaining why she wanted to speak to the media about what happened to her mother and the issue of violence against women.

Story continues below advertisement

“I tried my best to be there for her in a lot of ways … (But) I wasn’t able to help her before she was taken.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Karen Kadatz is the executive director of the Strathcona Shelter Society which operates a facility called A Safe Place to offer women and children shelter and safety in the Edmonton area.

“Our hearts break,” she said of the recent homicides that have gained attention across Canada. “It’s so tragic and our condolences go out to all the families.”

Kadatz said organizations like hers were particularly busy during the holiday season.

“We were full every night,” she said. “The holidays are such a hard time because of the financial stress, because of the family dynamics, because of increased substance use.

“There’s so many opportunities for the violence to occur, … threats to happen.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's so many opportunities for the violence to occur, … threats to happen."

Speaking generally about intimate partner violence, Kadatz said she believes speaking more openly about the issue is important when it comes to addressing it, for the victims, their loved ones and society as a whole.

“It’s so hard to admit, ‘Is this really happening to me? How could someone who loves me or cares for me be so scary or dangerous?’ she explained. “Really, trust that feeling. Call out and get some support.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kadatz noted that some women are hesitant to come to shelters because they believe family members will say “I told you so.”

“We really try to reassure them that it’s not your fault. You’re not responsible for the abuse,” she said, adding in cases involving intimate partner violence, trying to find refuge by staying with a family member is not always safe.

“Family members are also vulnerable, so that’s why shelters exist. We just hope people, if they’re worried about themselves or each other, trust that feeling. … Give us a call, we can help you.”

Robson said her mother struggled with mental health and substance abuse but that the two became much closer in recent years.

“I was able to have more compassion for the struggles she went through,” she explained. “She was a very kindhearted, sweet woman.

“We’re from the East Coast, … (and my mom had) that East Coast kind of personality. She was always so welcoming and warm to people, no matter what she was going through.”

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

While Robson said her mother has family in the Edmonton area, most of the family is in Nova Scotia which is where she will be laid to rest.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she inherited her mother’s sentimental qualities which will help keep her memory alive.

“I collected everything she had given to me, … every birthday card,” Robson said, adding that one of her prized possessions is a bracelet from her mother as it was the same gift she got her mother one Christmas.

“We both bought each other the exact same bracelet and we were both shocked. … It kind of just shows how close we were.”

Robson said she has been heartened by people reaching out to her since her mother died and telling her that Burke had a positive impact on her life.

“It shows me how many hearts she did touch,” she said.

On Jan. 3, 31-year-old Daniel Boothman was arrested by police and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Burke’s death. Police have not disclosed the cause of death, citing “investigative purposes.”

–with files from Global News’ Jasmine King

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, find a shelter in your area or visit the Government of Canada website for resources. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.