Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters kick off 2025 with battle against blazes, frigid conditions

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 7:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg firefighters kick off 2025 with battle against blazes, frigid conditions'
Winnipeg firefighters kick off 2025 with battle against blazes, frigid conditions
Winnipeg firefighters faced a challenging start to January, battling four separate house fires caused due to a block heater malfunction and a number of vacant building fires, highlighting the difficulties faced in frigid temperatures.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg firefighters faced a challenging start to January, battling four separate house fires caused due to a block heater malfunction and a number of vacant building fires, highlighting the difficulties faced in frigid temperatures.

“Flowing water, working outside in these conditions is really hard on our crews,” says Deputy Chief Scott Wilkinson of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

“They do a great job collectively, but the less we have to be out doing this work, the safer it is for everyone.”

Icy conditions, frozen equipment, and the added burden of heavy protective gear make fighting fires in winter even more demanding.

On Saturday, crews responded to fires on Yorkvalley Way, Four Mile Road and David Street. Each fire presented challenges, from limited water access in suburban areas to battling – 30 C temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our service has been really busy in the last number of days with a large number of fires,” said Wilkinson, “including some vacant building fires…but also a number of them in different suburban areas of the city that we are generally attributing to the block heater.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the causes of the house fires are still under investigation, a vacant church on Euclid Avenue was also engulfed in flames on Monday. This building, which has suffered four fires in the past, is now considered a complete loss.

The recent number of fires has also drawn attention to the risks associated with winter heating equipment, particularly block heaters.

“It’s usually the cord,” explained WFPS public education officer Justin Kutzak. “It’s frayed or something is broken and has malfunctioned that caused something to short out and caused the vehicle to catch on fire.”

“Depending on how new your home is, there might not be an early warning device that’s attached to your home…some people don’t have any. By the time you realize that your garage is on fire or it’s reached into your home, that fire is quite large already.”

Trending Now

With temperatures expected to remain low, the risk of fire remains high.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service urges all residents to check their cords and electrical equipment, replacing any damaged or frayed parts.

Story continues below advertisement

Simple precautions like these can prevent small electrical issues from turning into devastating fires, they say.

Click to play video: '‘The right training’: Winnipeg firefighters hone investigation skills to tackle arson'
‘The right training’: Winnipeg firefighters hone investigation skills to tackle arson
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices