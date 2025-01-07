Winnipeg firefighters kick off 2025 with battle against blazes, frigid conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters faced a challenging start to January, battling four separate house fires caused due to a block heater malfunction and a number of vacant building fires, highlighting the difficulties faced in frigid temperatures.

“Flowing water, working outside in these conditions is really hard on our crews,” says Deputy Chief Scott Wilkinson of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

“They do a great job collectively, but the less we have to be out doing this work, the safer it is for everyone.”

Icy conditions, frozen equipment, and the added burden of heavy protective gear make fighting fires in winter even more demanding.

On Saturday, crews responded to fires on Yorkvalley Way, Four Mile Road and David Street. Each fire presented challenges, from limited water access in suburban areas to battling – 30 C temperatures.

“Our service has been really busy in the last number of days with a large number of fires,” said Wilkinson, “including some vacant building fires…but also a number of them in different suburban areas of the city that we are generally attributing to the block heater.”

While the causes of the house fires are still under investigation, a vacant church on Euclid Avenue was also engulfed in flames on Monday. This building, which has suffered four fires in the past, is now considered a complete loss.

The recent number of fires has also drawn attention to the risks associated with winter heating equipment, particularly block heaters.

“It’s usually the cord,” explained WFPS public education officer Justin Kutzak. “It’s frayed or something is broken and has malfunctioned that caused something to short out and caused the vehicle to catch on fire.”

“Depending on how new your home is, there might not be an early warning device that’s attached to your home…some people don’t have any. By the time you realize that your garage is on fire or it’s reached into your home, that fire is quite large already.”

With temperatures expected to remain low, the risk of fire remains high.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service urges all residents to check their cords and electrical equipment, replacing any damaged or frayed parts.

Simple precautions like these can prevent small electrical issues from turning into devastating fires, they say.