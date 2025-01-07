Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver memorial honours lives lost in B.C. workplaces

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 9:26 pm
1 min read
A memorial in Vancouver on Tuesday honoured the lives lost on B.C. worksites. View image in full screen
A memorial in Vancouver on Tuesday honoured the lives lost on B.C. worksites. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crowds gathered in Vancouver on Tuesday for a sombre ceremony to remember the lives lost in one of the worst workplace incidents in B.C.’s history.

Dozens of people and dignitaries, including Premier David Eby, were in attendance at the Bentall Memorial, reflecting on the catastrophic incident.

Click to play video: 'WorkSafeBC calls for special meeting over construction crane incidents'
WorkSafeBC calls for special meeting over construction crane incidents

On Jan. 7, 1981, Gunther Couvreux, Brian Stevenson, Donald Davis and Yrjo Mitrunen plunged 36 floors to their deaths when the flyform at the Bentall IV Tower collapsed.

Story continues below advertisement

“This tragedy here at this worksite became more than about the men who died that day. It became about our shared commitment and the work we have to do together as a province to make sure everybody is looked after,” Eby said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More than 40 years later, the construction sector says the catastrophic incident illustrates the need for strict safety measures.

Click to play video: 'Husband of Oakridge crane accident victim speaks out'
Husband of Oakridge crane accident victim speaks out

In 2023 alone, 39 construction workers died in connection with workplace incidents.

Crane safety has also been a concern for the industry, with high-profile fatal incidents in Vancouver and Kelowna in recent years.

According to WorkSafeBC, there were 22 incidents involving cranes reported between 2019 and 2023.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices