B.C. wineries can once again sell directly to Alberta customers

British Columbia wineries can again sell their products directly to Alberta consumers this week, months after an interprovincial deal was announced between the two provinces last summer.
The process allows Albertans to order wine from more than 300 B.C. wineries in exchange for the Alberta government getting its share of applicable taxes.
The agreement will run for one-year when it will be evaluated for its effectiveness.
It followed an impasse that began last January when the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis — the agency that regulates the sale of liquor in the province — announced it would no longer stock wine in Alberta stores from B.C. producers that were bypassing it to sell directly to Albertans.
At the time, the agency said those offering direct-to-consumer shipping were sidestepping Alberta laws and siphoning money from its general revenue fund.
Premier David Eby says in a statement that the new direct-to-consumer program is “a win” for wineries and for communities that rely on the industry.
“By working collaboratively with Alberta, we’re supporting economic growth and strengthening ties between our provinces,” Eby says in the release.
