From $2 resignation burgers to relief: British Columbians react to Trudeau resignation

Reaction has been pouring in following news that Justin Trudeau is stepping down as prime minister and Liberal leader.

In B.C., a Langley Dairy Queen owner celebrated the news by offering $2 ‘Trudeau Resignation Burgers.’

For the most part, many British Columbians Global News spoke to said it is time for Trudeau to move on.

B.C. resident Sabina Srubiski said she was relieved by the news.

“I’m kind of happy he’s stepping down and I believe doing the right thing,” she told Global News.

“I don’t like his leadership. I don’t think he’s been effective for a long time. To be honest, I think he held on for way too long. There was a bit of a, you know, delusional aspiration and his hanging on. So it’s really time for him to move on.”

Opposition leaders react to Trudeau resignation

Resident Berhnard Wolf agreed with Srubiski, saying he thinks Trudeau’s resignation was long overdue.

“It was actually unfortunate that he hung on as long as he did,” he said. “And like I said, I just wish it would happen a lot sooner.”

Wolf said he originally supported Trudeau but that was lost over time.

Kuba Oms said it was time for Trudeau to step down and the country needed change to move forward.

He said there has not been enough done to address the housing crisis — both ownership and rental — the cost of living in B.C., the drug crisis and doctor shortages.

“I was just in Victoria for the holidays and I could not get in to see a doctor,” Oms said. “There were no walk-in clinics. It was impossible.”

He added that change is growth.

“He was there for a long time. He did a lot of good things and he did a lot of, you know, it’s time for change.”