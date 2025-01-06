Winnipeg woman charged with murder in December assault, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in the city’s most recent homicide.

Anissa Christy Pompana, 33, is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 50-year-old Byron Frederick Moose on Dec. 27, 2024.

Moose was found at the scene on Dugas Street with serious injuries consistent with being assaulted. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said according to their investigation, the victim and suspect didn’t know each other beforehand, but met at a mutually-known location and left together shortly before the assault took place.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.