Halifax Mooseheads deal star goalie Mathis Rousseau to Moncton Wildcats

The Halifax Mooseheads have dealt star goalie Mathis Rousseau to the Moncton Wildcats in what the team calls the “end of an era.”

The Mooseheads, which sit last in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference, announced the trade on Monday – the trade deadline for the league. Forward Logan Crosby was also dealt to the Wildcats in the trade, which saw Halifax obtain goalie Jacob Steinman, as well as second round draft picks in 2025 and 2026 and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

“Mathis has done everything and more that we could have ever expected him to in a Mooseheads jersey,” said Mooseheads general manager Cam Russell in a statement.

“These decisions are never easy, but we wanted to give him a chance at winning a championship while helping our team get better for the future. We wish him and Logan the best of luck in Moncton.”

Rousseau was drafted by the Mooseheads in the fourth round in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft. In his first season as a full-time starter, he helped guide the team to the President Cup Finals in 2022-23.

He won 14 playoff games that year, which included three shutouts. He also scored the only goal by a goaltender in team history on Oct. 20, 2023 against Rouyn-Noranda when he sent the puck the length of the ice for an empty net tally.

With 93 career wins, Rousseau is second to Zach Fucale in Mooseheads franchise history with the most goalie victories, second to Dany Dallaire in career save percentage at .912 and third in team history with a 2.74 goals against average.

Crosby was drafted by the Mooseheads in 2021 in the first round, and scored 22 career goals and 36 assists for 58 points in 163 games.

Steinman, who is playing in his last QMJHL season, leads the league with 22 wins, and is near the top in all key goaltending statistical categories, the Mooseheads said.

Moncton, which sits first in the QMJHL Eastern Conference, will visit Halifax once more this season, when the teams battle at Scotiabank Centre on the Heritage Day holiday on Feb. 17.

On Monday, Moncton also completed a trade with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies for defenceman Dyllan Gill in exchange for forward Niko El Khouri and fourth round (via the Saint John Sea Dogs) and fifth round picks in 2025, and its 2027 second and third round picks.

Moncton ranked second in the Canadian Hockey League’s Top 10 Rankings for Week 12, sitting behind the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.