Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen dead, another injured in Ontario collision involving alcohol-impaired driver: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2025 6:12 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Ontario THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Ontario THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person is dead and one is wounded after a collision in South Frontenac Township, east of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say first responders rushed to the scene of a vehicle collision on Rosedale Road, north of the Village of Sydenham, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a commercial van travelling along the road struck a 15-year-old male who walking in the same direction.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say the youth, from Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators say they spoke with the 57-year-old driver at the scene.

Trending Now

The OPP says breath testing was done and the driver was found to have a blood alcohol concentration in the “warning range,” meaning between 0.05 and 0.079.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the driver received an administrative driver’s licence suspension for three days, and his vehicle was towed for further examination.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices