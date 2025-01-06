Teen dead, another injured in Ontario collision involving alcohol-impaired driver: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and one is wounded after a collision in South Frontenac Township, east of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say first responders rushed to the scene of a vehicle collision on Rosedale Road, north of the Village of Sydenham, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a commercial van travelling along the road struck a 15-year-old male who walking in the same direction.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the youth, from Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators say they spoke with the 57-year-old driver at the scene.

The OPP says breath testing was done and the driver was found to have a blood alcohol concentration in the “warning range,” meaning between 0.05 and 0.079.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the driver received an administrative driver’s licence suspension for three days, and his vehicle was towed for further examination.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.