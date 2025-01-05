Surrey Police arrest driver who failed to stop at B.C. border crossing

The driver of a vehicle with Washington state licence plates failed to stop at the Pacific Highway border crossing Sunday morning in Surrey, B.C.
The Surrey Police Service said the Canada Border Services Agency flagged a white pickup truck that drove through the border around 8:45 a.m. local time.
Surrey police said the truck was spotted on King George Boulevard a short time later “driving erratically” and veering into oncoming traffic.
The police service said the driver, who was alone at the wheel, was arrested, and unspecified vehicles were damaged but no one was injured.
Surrey police said the investigation is ongoing and didn’t name the driver.
Police said anyone with information or video footage should contact the Surrey Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
