Crime

Alberta, Saskatchewan RCMP search for missing woman who may be injured

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 4, 2025 12:43 pm
1 min read
A recent, but undated, photo of Ashley Desjarlais, 31, of Meadow Lake, Sask. View image in full screen
A recent, but undated, photo of Ashley Desjarlais, 31, of Meadow Lake, Sask. RCMP
Mounties in two provinces are searching for a missing woman who may be hurt.

RCMP in Maidstone, Sask., got a call overnight on Saturday from someone who said Ashley Desjarlais, 31, of Meadow Lake had gone missing in Alberta.

Police said Desjarlais was last seen at a home just north of Lloydminster, Alta., at approximately 1:15 a.m. CT.

The person who reported her missing indicated Desjarlais may have been the victim of an assault, RCMP said.

“As such, officers are working diligently to locate Ashley to confirm her safety and get her medical attention if required,” a news release sent on behalf of RCMP in both provinces said.

Police said Desjarlais may also be in the presence of a man, but it’s not known who he is or their relationship.

It is unknown where they are travelling to, but they may be driving in a dark large-sized SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, police added.

Desjarlais is described as four feet 11 inches tall and about about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and has a large tattoo on her throat.

Police did not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

If you have seen Desjarlais or know where she is, contact Maidstone RCMP at 310-RCMP immediately. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

