World

South Korea investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon’s arrest

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 4, 2025 10:16 am
1 min read
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 03: Police officers stand in front of the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence on January 03, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. A Seoul court issued a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law imposition, making him the first sitting South Korean president to face arrest. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) View image in full screen
South Korean investigators again asked the country’s acting president on Saturday to order the presidential security service to comply with an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The security service, along with military troops, on Friday prevented prosecutors from arresting Yoon Suk Yeol in a six-hour standoff inside Yoon’s compound. The investigators secured the warrant to arrest Yoon over his brief declaration of martial law last month.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is investigating the case, said on Saturday it had again asked acting President Choi Sang-mok, the nation’s finance minister, to order the presidential security service to cooperate with the warrant.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

The police asked the chief of the presidential security service, of Park Chong-jun, to appear for questioning on Tuesday, Yonhap News reported.

Yoon’s Dec. 3 martial declaration stunned South Korea and led to the first arrest warrant to be issued for a sitting president.

© 2025 Reuters

